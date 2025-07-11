Pak, Vietnam reinforces economic ties during high-level ministerial meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (DNA): The Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan held a bilateral meeting today with,, Mr. Nguyen Hong Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to strengthen economic cooperation and explore new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.

The high-level meeting took place in a spirit of mutual friendship and partnership, reflecting the growing economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Vietnam, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and discussed key areas including trade diversification, market access, investment promotion, and collaboration in industrial development.

During the meeting, the two ministers emphasized the need for enhanced business-to-business linkages, promotion of joint ventures, and cooperation in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and energy.

Discussions also focused on reducing trade barriers and working towards a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and offered Vietnam greater access to Central Asian and Middle Eastern markets through regional connectivity projects.

Nguyen Hong Diên expressed Vietnam’s interest in increasing imports of Pakistani rice, textiles, and leather products, and welcomed Pakistani investment in Vietnam’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to elevate Pakistan-Vietnam bilateral trade volume and to foster long-term economic partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.