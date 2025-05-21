Pak-UK Forum hails Gen. Munir’s elevation to field marshal

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DNA/ – Khurshid Ahmad Hashmi, Vice President of the Pak-UK Trade Forum, has lauded the Government of Pakistan’s decision to elevate Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, calling it a commendable move and a great honor for the entire nation.

Speaking at a press conference held at a local hotel in Islamabad during his visit from the United Kingdom, Mr. Hashmi praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive and courageous response to Indian aggression under the cover of darkness. “The Pakistani military has once again brought pride to the nation on the global stage through its unmatched professionalism and valor,” he said.

Mr. Hashmi stated that the recent military engagement significantly boosted the morale of the Pakistan Army and won the hearts of overseas Pakistanis, who stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. “The exceptional strategy and leadership of General Syed Asim Munir have strengthened Pakistan’s defense capabilities,” he added.

He emphasized that the Federal Cabinet’s decision to promote General Munir as Field Marshal truly reflects the aspirations of the Pakistani people. “With divine support and professional excellence, the Pakistan Army has demonstrated its ability to defend the motherland against a far larger adversary, proving that it is among the best armies in the world.”

Mr. Hashmi also paid tribute to the success of Operation “Bunyan Marsos”, acknowledging the vital role played by Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force. “Overseas Pakistanis are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our armed forces, and their heads are held high with pride,” he said.