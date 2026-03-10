Pak-Turkey discuss regional security and cooperation

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Neziroglu, met with the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, in Islamabad today. Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and the changing political and security situation in the region.

Rana Sanaullah and the Turkish Ambassador expressed deep concern over the rising tensions and the threat of war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Both sides agreed that war is not a solution to any problem. They noted that conflict not only leads to the loss of human lives but also poses serious risks to the global economy and energy supplies. Both leaders stressed the need for establishing peace in the region and finding diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

The Prime Minister’s Adviser also briefed the Turkish Ambassador on Pakistan’s perspective regarding the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and its relations with Afghanistan.

The Turkish Ambassador informed Rana Sanaullah that Turkey’s Minister of Sports will visit Pakistan in May. The purpose of the visit is to promote sports cooperation and provide joint platforms for the youth of both countries.

Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Turkey in various sectors at the inter-provincial level.

Rana Sanaullah praised the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey. He stated that Pakistan highly values its relationship with Turkey, and both nations have always stood by each other in times of need.