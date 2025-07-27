Pak to strengthen cooperation between China and OIC States

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27 (DNA) — The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Pakistan, and Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., Beijing signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in science, technology and education between China and OIC member states.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH and Mr. Li Jinsong, President and Founder of Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., in a ceremony held in COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad, Gwadar Pro reported. The agreement marks a significant step in fostering academic collaboration and knowledge exchange across borders.



Under the arrangement, both parties have agreed to collaborate in various areas. These include the launch of China-Pakistan joint education programs under the CCTE Mode in areas of mutual interest and value. School-enterprise cooperation projects will be developed based on market-driven human resource demands, particularly catering to Chinese-funded enterprises operating in Pakistan and other OIC countries.



A Chinese language demonstration program will be introduced through the TANG Cloud Platform for students and faculty of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) institutions. The agreement also includes faculty training and exchange programs between Chinese universities and CCoE member institutions, sharing of experiences in innovative teaching methods, curriculum design, and the use of modern educational tools.

Additionally, both sides will organize joint symposia, conferences, and events such as the China-Pakistan International Industrial-Academic Cooperation Alliance and cultural exchange activities. Witnessing the signing ceremony, Ms. Song Jianying, CEO of Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., Islamabad, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to drive impactful educational cooperation across the OIC region.



Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary reaffirmed COMSTECH’s dedication to enhancing science and technology collaboration among OIC member countries. He emphasized that international partnerships like this are vital to building an ecosystem of innovation and achieving sustainable, knowledge-based economic development in the Muslim world. — DNA