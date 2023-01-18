Pak, Thailand enjoy excellent relationship

Thailand and its armed forces have always defended their homeland: Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff has said Thailand and its armed forces have always defended their homeland against any misadventure. He said importance of independence of any nation can never be over-emphasized.

“I must mention here that independence can never be preserved without strong armed forces. The Royal Thai Armed Forces Day therefore is an important annual event’, he added. Air Marshal Irfan made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of Thailand. Ambassador of Thailandhe was extremely glad to be part of the Thai Armed Forces Day. He also thanked the Ambassador and the Thai Defence Attache for inviting him as the Chief Guest. He said Pakistan and Thailand have an enduring friendship for the last 71 years. The historical state of Takht Bahai in Mardan and Buddhist remains in Texlia carry huge sentimental value for the Thai people and Pakistan always welcomes the Thai people with open arms. Talking about the security challenges he said our two countries face significant security challenges. Pakistan and its armed forces have a rich history of combat readiness and dealing with armed conflicts and insurgencies. Both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences especially in the internal security field. Ambassador of ThailandHe said both countries have a long role in the peacekeeping activities as well adding Pakistan hosts a large community of military and defnece attaches.He said both countries have been sending their personnel for joint exercises adding Thailand will soon be inviting observers from Pakistan for joint exercises in Thailand.