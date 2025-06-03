Pak team briefs OIC members on ‘grave’ developments in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 03 (APP): The high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by PPP Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, briefed members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN on the grave developments in South Asia following India’s military aggression and its baseless accusations against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing the OIC Permanent Representatives, Bilawal categorically rejected India’s attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any credible investigation or evidence, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Mission to the UN.

He also highlighted that the hasty attribution of blame was used as a pretext for unlawful military actions, including cross-border strikes, which targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Bilawal expressed grave concern at the unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty — a move that Pakistan considers a blatant act of weaponizing water and a violation of international and treaty obligations. He made it clear that Pakistan cannot allow this to become a new normal. He stressed that due to India’s belligerent aggression, the world had become a less safe place, with real and present implications for peace and security in South Asia.

The former foreign minister thanked the OIC countries for their efforts and role aimed at de-escalation, mediation and ceasefire. He underscored that the only path to peace is dialogue, engagement and diplomacy. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, restraint, and diplomacy, he called for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, full respect for the ceasefire, and the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with India, with the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at its core.

The delegation leader underlined that OIC has emerged as the moral conscience of the world in these difficult times and thanked the OIC member states for their steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains pivotal to the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.

He urged the OIC member states to continue their principled support for the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, particularly their right to self-determination as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.

The Permanent Representatives of OIC countries expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s transparent and timely briefing and reaffirmed their solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the press release. They reiterated their concern over the worsening security situation in South Asia and stressed the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and in this regard, the sanctity of treaties, including the Indus Water Treaty.