Pak, Tajik FM’s discuss matters of mutual interest
Dushanbe, JUL 12 – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The parties stressed the importance of expanding trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical ties between the two countries, cooperation in industry and energy, including the implementation of the CASA-1000 project.
The two sides also discussed cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan within the framework of international and regional organizations.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will take part in the next meeting of the SCO Council of.
