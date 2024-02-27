Pak students to visit Japan under the JENESYS Program

Mahnoor Ansar

Islamabad: 27 Feb: On the invitation by the Government of Japan, a group of eight Pakistani undergraduate students (four from Islamabad and three from Karachi) will be visiting Japan from March 5 to 12, 2024 under the JENEYSYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths) program. A total of 49 youths have been invited from the SAARC countries to participate in this program which is being held under the theme of Environment .

JENESYS is a youth exchange program between Japan and the Asia Pacific region launched by the Japanese Government which aims at promoting mutual trust and understanding among the peoples of Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. With focus on the theme of environment, the invitees from the SAARC countries during their stay in Japan will be provided opportunities to learn and deepen further their understanding of Japan’s economy, society, history, politics, and diplomatic relations, and also experience Japan’s diverse culture through lectures and visits.

The Embassy of Japan held today a pre-departure orientation session for the visiting youth to give them useful information before their departure for Japan.

While interacting with the students on the occasion, Mr. Kazumasa Takane, Counsellor / Head of Public Affairs, advised them to make optimum use of this opportunity and learn as much possible about Japan during this short period as this may become a life changing experience for them. “Since my arrival in Pakistan last year, I have had the opportunity to meet many young people in Pakistan and have found them very energetic, talented and keen to learn about Japan and its culture. He hoped that youth from Pakistan and Japan can play the role of a bridge for further promoting mutual understanding and friendly relations between the two countries.

The Government of Japan invites every year several groups of undergraduate/graduate students from SAARC countries to participate in this short term invitation. The program is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among youths of Japan and that of SAARC countries.