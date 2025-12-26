Pak space journey soars, moon mission planned

Director stated that next year, Pakistan will continue its momentum with multiple satellite launches, further solidifying its presence in space exploration. Looking ahead, he confirmed that Pakistan’s ambitions will expand, with plans to reach both the Moon and Mars

ISLAMABAD: SUPARCO Director Shafaat Ali Friday proudly announced that 2025 will be remembered as a breakthrough year for Pakistan in space projects, with the nation’s sights already set on the Moon in 2026, backed by the collaborative support of both Pakistani and Chinese governments.

While speaking with a local media channel, Director called 2025 a turning point for Pakistan, marking significant progress in space technology and exploration.

He further emphasized that with continued collaboration between the Pakistani and Chinese governments, 2026 will see Pakistan make its mark on the Moon.

He emphasized that the partnership between Pakistan and China in space exploration highlights the growing collaboration in science and technology.

He added that 2025 will mark a historic milestone for Pakistan, as the country will launch three satellites for the first time in its history.

Responding a query, Director stated that next year, Pakistan will continue its momentum with multiple satellite launches, further solidifying its presence in space exploration. Looking ahead, he confirmed that Pakistan’s ambitions will expand, with plans to reach both the Moon and Mars.

Responding to another query, he revealed that by the end of 2026, Pakistan will send its first astronaut to China’s space station, setting a new benchmark in international space collaboration. He emphasized that this historic achievement will not only demonstrate Pakistan’s growing capabilities in space but also strengthen its partnership with China in groundbreaking scientific exploration.

Talking about space education in the curriculum, he reaffirmed his commitment to advancing space-related knowledge in Pakistan.

He emphasized that, with the full support of the government, various space education programs are being launched for students, aiming to inspire and equip the next generation with the skills needed for the future of space exploration.