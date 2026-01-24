Pak, Somalia sign landmark visa abolition pact for diplomats

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Pakistan and Somalia have signed a key agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports. The signing was witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari and Somalia’s Interior Minister Ali Yousuf.

This marks the first bilateral official visit from Somalia to Pakistan in 35 years. President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, including Somalia.

The two sides discussed broad cooperation in law enforcement and criminal justice. Talks covered a potential extradition treaty and mutual legal assistance.

Cooperation in counter-narcotics efforts was also a focus. This includes intelligence sharing and capacity building to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.

Pakistan offered assistance from NADRA for Somalia’s identity management and secure documentation systems. Training for the Somali police force was also discussed.

Somalia’s Interior Minister thanked Pakistan for its historic support. He recalled the sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers in UN missions in Somalia during the 1990s.=DNA