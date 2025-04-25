Friday, April 25, 2025
Pak-Saudi FMs discuss regional tensions amid India-Pakistan escalation

| April 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today received a call from the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations. They also discussed the regional developments.

DPM/FM briefed Prince Faisal on decisions taken by the Pakistan’s National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India. He rejected India’s baseless allegations and cautioned against further escalatory moves. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to any aggression.

Both leaders agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation.

