Pak, Russian relations on positive trajectory

ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) welcomed Albert P. Khorev, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, for his inaugural visit. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, the Director-General of ISSI, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) ISSI; Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP); and Mr. Taimur Khan, Research Associate at CSP-ISSI.

Extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Khorev, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood hoped that Pakistan-Russia relations would continue to grow during his tenure. He also highlighted the Institute’s history as well as scope of work and ISSI’s activities reinforcing closer Pakistan-Russia relations.

During the discussion, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations, cooperation on regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora. Noting multiple complementarities, the two sides acknowledged the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, energy, security, and people-to-people domains. The reinforcement of ties through close collaboration in forums such as SCO was highlighted. Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS this year and Pakistan’s interest in BRICS membership were also discussed.

It was also agreed to pursue activities that would help promote closer interface between scholars, area specialists and academics as well as think-tanks on both sides to foster deeper mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Russia.

The meeting concluded with Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presenting the Institute’s momento to Ambassador Khorev on his maiden visit to ISSI and a group photograph.