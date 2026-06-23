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Pak-Russian JWG discusses terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan

| June 23, 2026
Pak-Russian JWG discusses terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, June 23: Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism, Tuesday, discussed the regional terrorist threat, with particular focus on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and the risk it posed to the neighboring states and the broader regional security.

The 12th meeting of the JWG was held in Islamabad. Additional Secretary (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Khan Jamali and Russian Federation Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmitry Lyubinsky led the dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The delegations also reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation on counterterrorism and identified avenues for deepening engagement at regional and international forums especially the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

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