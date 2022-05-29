Pak rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel
ISLAMABAD, MAY 29 /DNA/ – Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel. The reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan. Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus. Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region.
