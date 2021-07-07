Pak, Qatar discuss matters of mutual interest, security cooperation

DNA

DOHA – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two day official visit to Qatar called on Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces of the State of Qatar, today.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional / geo-political environment were discussed.

COAS said that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. COAS also appreciated role of Qatar in Afghan Peace Process.

Dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation in all fields.