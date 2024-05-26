Pak PWD’s engineers deprived of technical allowance

Mumtaz Ahmed Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Engineers working for the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) continue to face financial hardships as they remain deprived of the technical allowance that their counterparts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving for many years. This disparity has created a significant financial burden on the federal engineers.

The state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure developed by Pak PWD engineers across the country stand as a testament to their efficiency and expertise, yet their financial struggles highlight a pressing issue that demands immediate government attention.The Pakistan Public Works Department is a key federal agency responsible for constructing and maintaining public buildings and infrastructure across the country. The department’s engineers play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and durability of these constructions, which include government offices, hospitals, schools, and other essential public facilities. Their expertise and dedication have led to the successful completion of numerous state-of-the-art projects that contribute significantly to the nation’s development.Despite their critical role, Pak PWD engineers are not receiving the technical allowance, a financial benefit provided to engineers to compensate for the specialized skills and knowledge required in their field.

This allowance is meant to recognize the technical expertise of engineers and to provide financial support that reflects the complexity and importance of their work.While Pak PWD engineers continue to be deprived of this crucial financial benefit, their counterparts in the provincial departments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving technical allowances for an extended period. This disparity is a source of frustration and demoralization for federal engineers, who find themselves financially disadvantaged despite performing similar or even more complex tasks.

By offering this financial benefit, the government would be investing in the well-being and efficiency of its workforce, which is essential for sustaining the quality of public infrastructure.The deprivation of a technical allowance for Pakistan Public Works Department engineers is a critical issue that needs immediate government intervention.

The federal government must prioritize this issue and take swift action to approve the technical allowance for Pak PWD engineers.