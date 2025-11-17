Monday, November 17, 2025
Pak Navy offers golden opportunities for youth to join as officers

SUKKUR, Nov 17 (APP/DNA): The Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Sukkur on Monday has announced the Short Service Commission (SSC) Course 2026-A and M-Cadet Scheme (11th Batch) for young men and women from Sukkur Division.

The registration deadline is November 23, 2025, for various specializations, including Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Management Sciences, Law, and more.

Eligible candidates must be between 18 and 26 years old as of July 1, 2026. Interested candidates can visit www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration and contact the Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Sukkur for further guidance.

