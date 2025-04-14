Pak-Morocco armies launch counter-terror drill at Cherat
RAWALPINDI, APR 14 /DNA/ – Opening Ceremony of 3rd Pak – Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise – 2025 was held between the Armies of Pakistan and Morocco in Counter Terrorism domain at Special Operations School, Cherat. Special Services Group of Pak Army and Special Forces of Moroccan Army are participating in the Exercise.
Commandant Special Operation School, Cherat graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.
The Exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing historic military to military relations among the friendly countries. Participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise/ experience.=DNA
