Pak, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change
DUBAI, Dec 02 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and
President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday agreed to advance
mutual cooperation in combating climate change.
The two leaders held a bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of COP 28
and emphasized the need of progress on result-oriented outcomes in the
domain of climate action and justice.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed sharing of expertise in
the realm of plantation of mangroves and other climate resistance
floras.
The prime minister assured the President of Maldives of Pakistan’s full
support to the Government and people of Maldives.
PM Kakar felicitated Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on assumption of the office of
the President of Maldives. He also expressed his desire to promote peace
and development in South Asia through enhanced regional cooperation.
The two leaders resolved to further strengthen Pakistan-Maldives
bilateral relations and capitalize on the immense goodwill between the
people of the two countries.
They agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and mutually beneficial
cooperation especially in economic, trade, cultural and tourism sectors.
The President of Maldives thanked the prime minister for conveying warm
sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. DNA
