Pak, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change

DUBAI, Dec 02 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and

President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday agreed to advance

mutual cooperation in combating climate change.



The two leaders held a bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of COP 28

and emphasized the need of progress on result-oriented outcomes in the

domain of climate action and justice.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed sharing of expertise in

the realm of plantation of mangroves and other climate resistance

floras.



The prime minister assured the President of Maldives of Pakistan’s full

support to the Government and people of Maldives.



PM Kakar felicitated Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on assumption of the office of

the President of Maldives. He also expressed his desire to promote peace

and development in South Asia through enhanced regional cooperation.



The two leaders resolved to further strengthen Pakistan-Maldives

bilateral relations and capitalize on the immense goodwill between the

people of the two countries.



They agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and mutually beneficial

cooperation especially in economic, trade, cultural and tourism sectors.



The President of Maldives thanked the prime minister for conveying warm

sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. DNA



