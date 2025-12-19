Pak-Libya vow to strengthen bilateral defence collaboration 

By Malik Faisal Munir

The official visit of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to Libya marks not only a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defence diplomacy but also reflects the country’s expanding strategic role in the region. This high-level visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through security cooperation, mutual trust, and shared regional responsibilities.

During his official visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff held important meetings with Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

The discussions focused on the prevailing regional security environment, emerging challenges, and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on collaboration in the areas of military training, capacity building, and counterterrorism. Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, was also present during this significant interaction.

The reception accorded to Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, including the presentation of a Guard of Honour, reflects the high regard in which Libya holds Pakistan’s military leadership and armed forces. This ceremonial gesture symbolizes the mutual respect, confidence, and growing strength of relations between the two nations.

On this occasion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen defence ties with Libya based on mutual interests and respect. His remarks highlight the continuity of Pakistan’s foreign and defence policy, which prioritizes peace, stability, and cooperation with friendly countries.

In response, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar expressed a strong desire to expand defence collaboration, indicating Libya’s interest in establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Pakistan. Such cooperation is expected to extend beyond the military domain and may yield positive diplomatic and strategic outcomes in the future.

Defence cooperation is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of Pakistan Libya relations. Pakistan’s armed forces enjoy a strong global reputation for professionalism, training excellence, and contributions to international peacekeeping missions. Libya, having faced prolonged internal challenges, is keen to benefit from Pakistan’s experience.

In this context, military training programs, defence exchanges, and enhanced security cooperation hold great promise for both sides. Beyond defence, there is considerable scope for economic collaboration between Pakistan and Libya.

Libya is rich in energy resources, while Pakistan possesses substantial expertise in energy development, construction, healthcare, and human resource management. Enhanced cooperation in investment, trade, and technical assistance could bring mutual economic benefits. Pakistani skilled manpower can also play a meaningful role in Libya’s reconstruction and development initiatives.

The meetings with Libyan military leadership during this visit further demonstrate that Pakistan seeks to play a responsible role in promoting regional peace rather than limiting engagement to bilateral defence ties alone. Cooperation in counterterrorism, military experience-sharing, and security coordination can significantly strengthen relations between the two countries.

North Africa and the Middle East continue to face complex security challenges, including terrorism, non-state actors, and internal instability. In such circumstances, Pakistan with its extensive and successful counterterrorism experience can serve as a valuable and reliable partner for Libya. Emphasis on training and capacity building was a particularly important aspect of the discussions. Pakistan’s armed forces are widely recognized for their discipline, professionalism, and advanced training standards.

The Libyan leadership’s appreciation of Pakistan’s military capabilities reflects confidence in Pakistan’s ability to contribute positively to strengthening the operational capacity of Libyan forces.

Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military has demonstrated not only readiness to meet modern defence challenges but also strong diplomatic insight. His leadership style reflects a balanced approach that combines military strength with a commitment to peace, dialogue, and adherence to international norms.

This visit to Libya is a continuation of that vision, reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a peace-loving and responsible state. In conclusion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s visit to Libya signifies Pakistan’s emergence as a credible and responsible military power at both regional and global levels.

Such engagements not only deepen bilateral ties but also enhance Pakistan’s positive image and defence diplomacy. The practical outcomes of enhanced Pakistan Libya defence cooperation in the coming years will stand as clear evidence of the success and strategic importance of this landmark visit.