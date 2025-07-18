Pak, Libya to expand defence ties

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army

Ansar M Bhatti

RAWALPINDI, JUL 18 /DNA/ – In a significant development aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The high-profile meeting marks a new chapter in the defence and security relations between Pakistan and Libya, two brotherly nations bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties. According to an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on a wide range of issues encompassing mutual interests, regional and global security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced defence collaboration.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed contemporary security challenges being faced by both countries, especially in the backdrop of evolving geopolitical realities in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. Field Marshal Asim Munir briefed his Libyan counterpart on Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace, counterterrorism efforts, and the professional excellence of the Pakistan Army in modern warfare and military diplomacy.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military-to-military ties through structured dialogue and practical cooperation. They agreed to explore opportunities for joint military exercises, capacity-building programs, intelligence sharing, and training exchange programs between the armed forces of the two countries. A key highlight of the discussion was a shared resolve to deepen defence industrial collaboration and facilitate the exchange of technical expertise, particularly in areas related to counterterrorism, border security, and military hardware modernization.

General Saddam Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism, discipline, and global peacekeeping contributions of the Pakistan Army. He also expressed Libya’s interest in benefiting from Pakistan’s advanced training institutions and defence production capabilities. Field Marshal Munir assured him of Pakistan’s full support in strengthening the Libyan Armed Forces through capacity development and training assistance.

Upon his arrival at the General Headquarters, General Haftar was accorded a warm and dignified welcome. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour in recognition of the visiting dignitary’s status and the strategic importance of his visit. The Libyan commander laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, paying rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of Pakistan.

The solemn wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a ceremonial inspection of the guard of honour, symbolizing military respect and solidarity. General Haftar expressed admiration for the dedication and sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces, and acknowledged Pakistan’s long-standing role as a responsible regional power advocating peace, stability, and cooperation.

This visit is seen as part of a broader diplomatic and military engagement by Pakistan to strengthen strategic ties with countries in North Africa and the Arab world. Observers view the development as mutually beneficial, given Libya’s current need for security assistance and Pakistan’s rising profile as a provider of professional military expertise and defence solutions.

The visit by the Libyan military chief follows a series of high-level military and diplomatic engagements by Pakistan with key nations in the region. It also underscores Pakistan’s growing emphasis on expanding its defence diplomacy footprint beyond South Asia, and building new partnerships in line with its strategic objectives.