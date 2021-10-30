Pak, Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation: ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (DNA): Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan

Kistafin has said Pakistan and Kazakhstan have been enjoying exemplary

diplomatic relations which can extend to new areas of cooperation.



In an exclusive interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of

state-run Radio Pakistan, he said both countries have robust political

dialogue that also needs to reflect in bilateral trade and commercial

ties.



The ambassador said the last session of Pak-Kazakh Inter-Governmental

Commission was held in Islamabad in February last year in which it was

agreed to establish three working groups on economic cooperation, energy

cooperation and cooperation in regional connectivity.



He said we also need to focus on our transport and logistics issues as

well as economic cooperation. State agencies of both countries should

work together to address issues and challenges in our bilateral economic

cooperation.



Yerzhan Kistafin said he has held fruitful meetings with representatives

of Pakistani business community including those of FPCCI to explore the

potential of increasing bilateral trade.



Referring to situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh ambassador said

Kazakhstan is the biggest landlocked country in the world and we

understand the importance of regional connectivity. He said Afghanistan

could be the most beneficial country if trade increases between Pakistan

and Kazakhstan though it. He said Afghanistan can serve as a regional

transit hub between Central and South Asia if peace and stability comes

in the country.



Elaborating further, the ambassador said special representative of

Kazakhstan visited Kabul recently and held talks with current government

in Afghanistan. He said we discussed restoring our trade and economic

cooperation with Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of both the

countries. He warned that if stability did not come to Afghanistan, it

would have wider regional implications.



On trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin informed that

bilateral trade volume stood at 45 million us dollars last year. He said

there is a need to establish cooperation between custom services of both

Pakistan and Kazakhstan to remove hiccups in trade.



The Kazakh ambassador said apart from Afghanistan there are also other

routes for trade between the two countries. He said Karakorum Highway is

the shortest route to Central Asia from Pakistan, but due to harsh

climate in winter it is impractical to use.



Another option, he said, is the route of Khunjerab Pass through which

trade supplies can reach to Western parts of Kazakhstan.



He said Kazakhs consider Pakistan a regional power and bolstering

cooperation between the two countries will be helpful for the whole

central Asian region.



When asked about the rich hydro carbon reserves of Kazakhstan and

possible cooperation with Pakistan in this sector, the Kazakh ambassador

said the joint energy group on cooperation is working on it and

exploring new ways.



He said investment by Kazakh investors into Pakistan is also being

considered. He said Pakistan is a very promising market due to its large

population and it is attractive to foreign investors.



Referring to Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said last month

summit of SCO countries was held in Dushanbe in which Kazakh President

emphasized on wider regional cooperation. He said cooperation with

Pakistan can help us achieve regional connectivity.



Regarding security cooperation between Islamabad and Astana, he said

ministries of defense of both countries enjoy strong ties. Cooperation

between defense universities of both countries as well as in other areas

is also increasing.



Terming terrorism as a challenging threat, the Kazakh ambassador said it

is difficult to address the issue alone and needs a collective approach.

In that area, SCO can help us a lot in stemming this menace through

joint collaboration.



Pointing to increased potential of people to people cooperation between

Kazakhstan and Pakistan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed

bilateral agenda and economic cooperation during meeting with Kazakhstan

President in Dushanbe. He said our nations have been cooperating for

centuries but nowadays there is less information about the culture and

lifestyle of the people of both countries. He said we need to enhance

awareness about each other.



The Kazakh ambassador said three pillars to this effect are increasing

direct ties between universities of both countries, stimulating direct

ties between think tanks of the two countries, and enhancing cooperation

between mass media of the two countries for exchange of information.



Exchange of TV programs can enhance cultural cooperation between the two

countries to get to know each other’s traditions, festivals and

cultures. He said invitation of artists and troupes can also help

connect the two nations.

Yerzhan Kistafin said Kazakhstan and Pakistan are enhancing cooperation

in the area of science and technology. He said we have established

direct communication between Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and

Kazakh British Technical University. They are planning to exchange

students and scholars.



Similarly, he said, Pakistan’s National University of Modern Languages

and Kazakh National University are working together on different

projects relating to exchange of students and learning each other’s

language. He said Urdu and Kazakh language have many similar words, as

both originated from Turkic language. He said many Pakistani students

are already studying in Kazakh medical universities.



The Kazakh ambassador proposed to start direct flights between Pakistan

and Kazakhstan to enhance business, academic and cultural cooperation

between the two countries.



