Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coaches for silver medal

KHANEWAL, Aug 29 (DNA): Pakistan’s javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem said that ceaseless companionship with coaches in hard training sessions and prayers of the whole nation and his parents won him a silver medal in the world athletics championship.

The country’s top javelin athlete expressed these views Tuesday after he called on deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu at his office where was accorded a warm reception.

DC and DPO Rana Omar Farooq received the national hero, decorated him with flower garlands, and presented a bouquet to him.

DC and DPO appreciated Arshad Nadeem for bringing honor to the country and pledged to work harder for the promotion of sports in the Khanewal district in the light of guidance from the national javelin hero.

Arshad Nadeem expressed commitment to continue to work harder to bring more laurels to Pakistan at international fixtures.