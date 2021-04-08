Pak, Iraq ink MoU for cooperation



ISLAMABAD: Dr. Saleh Hussein Ali Al-Tamimi, Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Minister warmly welcomed the Under Secretary and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and fraternal ties with Iraq. He said Pakistan accorded priority to its bilateral relations with Iraq, and was desirous of further enhancing and diversifying these ties in all fields. He hoped that close collaboration between the two countries in regional and multilateral fora will continue to strengthen in the years ahead. Recalling the recent Ministerial visits from both sides, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in high-level bilateral interactions.

Conveying warm wishes from the Iraqi leadership, the Under Secretary for Political Affairs thanked the Government of Pakistan for dispatching COVID-related assistance to Iraq in March 2021. He added that this brotherly gesture was well-received by the government and people of Iraq. Dr. Saleh Al-Tamimi welcomed Pakistan’s intention to forge closer ties with Iraq, and assured the Foreign Minister of full cooperation and support.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance high-level interactions, work towards developing frameworks in various fields of cooperation, and hold the 9th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Minister witnessed the signing of an MoU on Cooperation between the Foreign Service Academies of the two countries, inked by the Iraqi Under Secretary for Political Affairs and the Director General of the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan. The MoU provides a framework of collaboration for capacity building and training of diplomats of both countries.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoy warm and friendly ties rooted in shared faith, values and culture. Both countries cooperate closely in regional and multilateral forum. Both countries remain committed to expanding and intensifying bilateral cooperation.