Pak-Iran Public Diplomacy

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

Pakistan and Iran have tied in all circumstances at political, historical, cultural and economic level. But mutual relations between different countries have lagged.Connection and relations between countries are essential to put all the capacities to work especially in cultural diplomacy with the virtue of public diplomacy. To achieve objectives of abroad, expanding communication technologies, diplomatic disorderfrom traditional to modern have given the concept of public diplomacy for government.

Cultural diplomacy means exchange of ideas, information, art, technology and other aspects of culture among nations to promote mutual understanding.To achieve political goals, governments are making efforts to converge culture as part of public diplomacy to align public opinion. By making officially relations with other countries, there can be interaction on political and cultural aspect of our country. Culture of soft diplomacy is the base of public diplomacy. Cinema, culture, theatre and literature of a country and its people are involved in cultural diplomacy. Films have played a great role not just becoming the source of entertainment but also going beyond borders at different level. To promote relations with Iran and other countries like Pakistan, public and cultural diplomacy are the most important factors. Policy of relations with other countries can grow by cooperation among regional countries.

Benazir Bhutto was the first female prime minister of an Islamic country. She was a great politician. Some people thought that they should make a movie about the life of Benazir Bhutto. It can be most important factor as a joint venture between Islamic countries like Iran and Pakistan. Bhutto was a great political leader who followed rules and regulations of Islam. She was murdered when she in political struggle of Pakistan. She was the fourth member of her family. She was executed at the age of 54. Her father was also a great political leader. He ruled over Pakistan during (1971-1977). He was the founder of Pakistan People Party (PPP). He was removed by General Zia UlHaq as the chief of army staff. He was hanged in 1979. Shah Nawaz was died in 1985 who was the youngest brother. Murtezawas also killed under mistrust circumstances.

As the leader of Pakistan People Party, Bhutto was a great personality. She wanted to make country democratic and representative of democratic ideals. Mr. Bhutto was elected as a prime minister of Pakistan for two times. He was exiled for many years. Power was taken away for both times. Bhutto’sthinking on Islam as a tolerant religion was quiet evident. She thought that many religions are mistreated bysupremacist and fanatics. The making of movie about life of Bhutto as a contractual cooperation facilitates Pakistan and Iran to cooperate closely in cultural project.

As Shahbaz Sharif was elected prime minister of Pakistan in 2022 because Imran Khan could not get vote of confidence in Parliament on April 2022. Bilawal Bhutto was appointed as foreign minister by Shahbaz Sharif. Many people believe that Shahbaz Sharif appointdBilawal Bhutto to get high rank in country.Bilawal Bhutto was the youngest foreign minster whose age is 33.He is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. His grandfather was also a prime minister whose name is Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. We can consider it as the factor of progress above mentioned project.