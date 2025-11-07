Pak, Iran pledge to strengthen ties for global peace

Prime Minister fondly recalled the deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural bonds between the two neighboring countries

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening brotherly ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring the shared vision of both countries for global peace, regional stability, and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed these views during a meeting with H.E. Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Islamic Consultative Assembly), who called on him along with a high-level delegation in Islamabad.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Prime Minister fondly recalled the deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural bonds between the two neighboring countries. He reiterated that Pakistan and Iran have always stood by each other in difficult times and continue to advocate peaceful dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of regional and global disputes.

The Prime Minister extended his highest regards to His Eminence, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian, describing them as strong voices for peace and Muslim unity. He said both Pakistan and Iran have suffered immensely due to terrorism but remain firm in their resolve to combat the menace and promote prosperity and cooperation across the region.

“Pakistan and Iran, as two brotherly Muslim countries, share a steadfast commitment for global peace and unity of the Muslim Ummah,” the Prime Minister remarked, adding that Islamabad is keen to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest including trade, energy, and economic development.

Dr. Ghalibaf, while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, government, and people of Pakistan, lauded Pakistan’s principled stance and support during the recent Iran-Israel conflict. He said that the solidarity shown by Pakistan during the 12-day confrontation was deeply valued by the Iranian leadership and people.

He reaffirmed Iran’s determination to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation with Pakistan in economic, trade, and parliamentary domains. The Iranian Speaker also conveyed a message of goodwill and friendship from President Masoud Pazeshkian and thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, also attended the meeting.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to continue working closely for peace, stability, and unity among Muslim nations while promoting stronger people-to-people and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Iran.