Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline is most important for Pakistan – Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi

Islamabad, MAY 10: /DNA/ – Minister of State for Industry and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi has said that the completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline is the most important need of the hour. Inshallah, our party will come to power and complete the pipeline. Economic conditions are changing, God willing, Pakistan will never default. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Tasneem Qureshi said that ten different departments are working under of the Ministry of Industry and soon he will issue instructions to the CEOs of these departments to cooperate with ICCI.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that there is no scope for setting up new industry in the existing industrial zones of the federal capital and the plots have become very expensive. It is the need of the hour that the government should provide assistance in acquiring land in the vicinity of Islamabad for a new industrial estate. He further said that ICCI should be taken on board by the departments working under the Ministry of Industry and Production so that the business community could provide input to further improve their performance to make them more profitable.

Vice President ICCI Engineer Azhar ul Islam said that the Ministry of Industry is very important and can be helpful for improving the economic conditions of the country.

ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik, Former President and Secretary General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, Khalid Chaudhary, Saif ur Rahman Khan, Mahmood Waraich, Fayyaz Gul, Akhtar Abbasi, Zahid Qureshi, Babar Chaudhary, Malik Shabbir, Mirza Nisar and others also spoke on the occasion and gave useful suggestions for improving the country’s economic situation.