Pak investors invited to invest in Morocco

Moroccan Ambassador Celebrates 26th Throne Day Anniversary in Islamabad with renewed commitment to Morocco-Pakistan Ties

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco celebrated the 26th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne with a grand reception held at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of diplomats, government officials, business leaders, and members of the civil society. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his welcoming speech, H.E. Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, extended his warm greetings to all guests and expressed deep gratitude for their presence. The ambassador highlighted the significance of Throne Day, calling it “an annual opportunity to renew the bonds of mutual allegiance between the people of Morocco and their Sovereign.”

Reflecting on the achievements of King Mohammed VI’s 26-year reign, Ambassador Karmoune noted Morocco’s impressive progress in various sectors despite the global economic uncertainties. He said that the country has maintained a competitive, diversified, and open economy. “Since His Majesty’s accession to the Throne, the pillars of economic and social progress have been strengthened,” he stated.

The ambassador emphasized Morocco’s industrial transformation over the last decade, particularly in exports from the automotive, aviation, renewable energy, and food industries. Tourism, he added, remains a major contributor to national growth and job creation. Morocco’s economy today connects to nearly three billion consumers worldwide through a network of free trade agreements, including with the European Union, United States, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, and others.

Highlighting the country’s ambitious development projects, Ambassador Karmoune pointed to key initiatives in water management, desalination, food security, infrastructure, and energy sovereignty. He invited Pakistani investors and businesses to take advantage of Morocco’s investment-friendly policies and strategic trade positioning. “I invite Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in Morocco, benefit from our investment facilities, and gain access to global markets,” he said.

Speaking on bilateral ties, the ambassador affirmed the deep-rooted and cordial relationship between Morocco and Pakistan. “Our bilateral relations have traditionally been strong and are based on shared values, mutual respect, and common historical experiences,” he noted.

He expressed Morocco’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with Pakistan in fields such as trade, defense, joint investment ventures, tourism, and engagement on international platforms to address global challenges. “We must further strengthen our ties through increased high-level visits and collaborative efforts,” he said, stressing the importance of building lasting partnerships that benefit both nations.

Ambassador Karmoune also revealed that a series of high-level meetings are in the pipeline between the two countries, focusing on boosting imports and exports, and identifying areas for business collaboration.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the strong bonds between Morocco and Pakistan. “Long live Morocco-Pakistan friendship,” the ambassador declared, echoing the sentiments of unity and cooperation that marked the evening.

The ceremony was followed by a reception featuring traditional Moroccan cuisine and cultural elements, further strengthening the spirit of goodwill and partnership between the two nations.