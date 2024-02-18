Pak-India clash sets on February 22 in Triangular Blind cricket series

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be again in action on February 22 in the Triangular Blind cricket series at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah, besides Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka will take part in the Triangular cricket series, which will get underway from February 21 with the opening ceremony.

As per the schedule, the opening match of which will be played between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on February 22 while India will play with Sri Lanka on February 23 and Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka on February 24 in single round, while the final between the top two teams will be played on February 25.

Syed Sultan Shah said that the training camp of the national blind team is in full swing at Lahore for the preparation of the triangular series. He said that green shirts will again defeat India in the international event and we are very hopeful to win the series as well.

Nisar Ali will lead the 15 members Pakistan blind cricket team in series and other players include Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Mohammad Salman (B1), Badar Munir (Vice Captain), Shahzeb Haider, Moain Aslam, Babar Ali (B2), Matiullah, Mohammad Rashid, Mohammad Safdar, Kamran Akhter, Akmal Hayyat (B3) while Mohammad Jameel will act as head coach and Tahir Mehmood Butt act trainer with the team.