Pak indebted to China for support: COAS

DNA
Rawalpindi, 6 May 2023: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Qin Gang at his office. Matters of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation came under discussion.
During the meeting, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Strategic relationship. COAS also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.
Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.
The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region. COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.
