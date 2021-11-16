Pak High Commissioner in London holds Virtual Khuli Katchehry

LONDON, NOV 16 /DNA/ – High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan held the 10th virtual ‘Khuli Katchehry’ with the British Pakistani community today. A large number of diaspora members discussed and sought redressal of their problems regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports, Roshan Digital Account and property matters in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner redressed some problems of the community members instantly assuring that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan. He also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for the improvement of the consular services at the Mission.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner also urged the British Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account (RDA) to send their remittances to Pakistan and take advantage of a number of profitable investment opportunities introduced under the RDA initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

The participants appreciated the initiative of virtual Khuli Katchehry at the Mission and termed it a useful platform for community facilitation.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the Virtual Khuli Katchehri every month.