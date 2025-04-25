Pak envoy vows to boost trade ties with South Africa

ISLAMABAD, APR 25: /DNA/ – Malik Mohammad Farooq, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa, has expressed his strong commitment to exploring new avenues for promoting bilateral trade and exports between Pakistan and South Africa. He shared this vision during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), where he held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi. The session was also attended by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Imran Minhas, Waseem Chaudhry, and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza.

Highlighting the immense potential of the South African market for Pakistani businesses, Malik Mohammad Farooq said that his interaction with the ICCI leadership had invigorated his resolve to stay closely connected with the Chamber, particularly due to its distinguished status as part of the Federal Chamber. He assured full support in facilitating enhanced business linkages and cooperation.

The High Commissoner-designate lauded the ICCI’s proactive efforts to strengthen economic ties with friendly nations, noting that he would actively engage with the South African business community to foster stronger bilateral trade and economic relations.

Earlier, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi warmly welcomed the High Commissioner-designate and emphasized Pakistan’s keen interest in deepening trade and investment partnerships with South Africa across both traditional and non-traditional sectors. He urged the Pakistan Embassy in South Africa to work closely with ICCI to achieve this shared goal.

President Qureshi described South Africa as a promising destination for Pakistani businesses, with untapped potential in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and more. He highlighted key Pakistani exports such as textiles, rice, and food products, and urged the High Commission to identify and share market demand insights to help local exporters secure a stronger foothold in South Africa.

He also expressed ICCI’s readiness to facilitate the exchange of business delegations and organize B2B and P2P meetings to further strengthen business and investment cooperation between the two nations.