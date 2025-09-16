Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Pak envoy to Australia meets Dar

| September 16, 2025
Ninth NFC Award to be announced soon, says Dar

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 — Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Australia, Irfan Shaukat, paid a farewell courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar before departing for Canberra to assume his new responsibilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister appreciated Mr. Shaukat’s dedicated and professional contributions as his Chief of Staff for the past year and a half, during key diplomatic and critical moments.

Extending best wishes for his tenure in Australia, Senator Ishaq Dar urged the High Commissioner-designate to focus on strengthening trade, economic, and educational cooperation, while also engaging proactively with the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Australia.

He expressed confidence that Irfan Shaukat would continue to serve Pakistan with distinction in his new diplomatic role.

