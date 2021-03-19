Pak embassy to arrange puppet show to mark Sino-Pak friendship
BEIJING, (DNA): A puppet show will be arranged to celebrate
70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
China and Pakistan here at China Puppet Art Theatre on March 21.
The show, being arranged by embassy of Pakistan, Beijing in
collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre,
would be held in connection of celebration of Pakistan-China
civilizational and cultural heritage through puppets and related art on
World Puppetry Day.
Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70
years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of
areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military
sectors.
People from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young
generation will be welcomed to take an active part to enrich the
celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.
A senior official informed APP on Sunday that the detailed list of
events, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible and said,
of course the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.
On March 2, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched 70 years of
celebrations via virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and
Beijing.
The two countries also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event
officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the
year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were
established on May 21, 1951. DNA
=======
Related News
China will never accept U.S. unwarranted accusations: Chinese FM
ANCHORAGE, MAR 19 — China has never accepted and will never accept unwarranted accusations fromRead More
Pak embassy to arrange puppet show to mark Sino-Pak friendship
BEIJING, (DNA): A puppet show will be arranged to celebrate70th anniversary of the establishment ofRead More
Comments are Closed