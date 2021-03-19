Pak embassy to arrange puppet show to mark Sino-Pak friendship

BEIJING, (DNA): A puppet show will be arranged to celebrate

70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between

China and Pakistan here at China Puppet Art Theatre on March 21.

The show, being arranged by embassy of Pakistan, Beijing in

collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre,

would be held in connection of celebration of Pakistan-China

civilizational and cultural heritage through puppets and related art on

World Puppetry Day.

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70

years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of

areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military

sectors.

People from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young

generation will be welcomed to take an active part to enrich the

celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.

A senior official informed APP on Sunday that the detailed list of

events, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible and said,

of course the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.

On March 2, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched 70 years of

celebrations via virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and

Beijing.

The two countries also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event

officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the

year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were

established on May 21, 1951. DNA

=======