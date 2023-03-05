Pak Embassy in Vienna hosts community meeting to support Earthquake affectees of Turkiye, Syria

Vienna, MAR 5 /DNA/ – Today, the Embassy of Pakistan, Vienna, hosted a community meeting to further enhance our mutual efforts for helping affectees of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria last month.

The community members shared details of their efforts and contributions to the relief efforts. The meeting took stock of the efforts made by the Embassy and Pakistani Community in Vienna to help Turkish and Syrian brethren and deliberated on future course of action to maximize support for the affectees.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aftab Khokher commended members of the community who made generous contributions and have remained on the forefront of the efforts to help the affectees. The Ambassador stated that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy historic brotherly relations and that the two countries have stood-by each other at all times. He added that the government and people of Pakistan have extended all possible support to the earthquake affectees in Turkiye and Syria. In the aftermath of the earthquake the government of Pakistan immediately sent rescue teams and relief goods to the two brotherly nations. He also highlighted the support provided by the Turkish community in Vienna following the devastating floods in Pakistan last year.

Community members reiterated their resolve to continue to support the earthquake affectees in the reconstruction phase. It was decided that the Embassy in coordination with the community members will arrange further events in Ramazan to bolster support for the earthquake affectees.