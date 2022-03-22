Pak embassy in Bulgaria promotes truck art

DNA

SOFIA: The Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia, Bulgaria, in collaboration with the Sredets Cultural Center arranged an exhibition and demonstration of Pakistani truck art in Sofia on 21 March 2022. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

A number of people from different walks of life including artists, bloggers, journalists and students attended the exhibition and watched the artists from Pakistan demonstrate their skill. A short documentary on Pakistani truck art was also shown on the occasion.

In her remarks, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria, Ms. Mariam Aftab welcomed the guests and said that a truck art exhibition was a fitting way to celebrate Pakistan Day as it reflected the richness, colour and vibrancy of Pakistani culture. The Director of the Sredets Cultural Center, Ms. Lilya Tosheva, thanked the Embassy for organizing the event at the Center and introducing the Bulgarian people to this unique form of art from Pakistan.