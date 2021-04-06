Pak embassy in Belarus opens “Pakistan Cultural Weeks”

MINSK, APR 6: The Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts in Minsk opened “Pakistan Cultural Weeks” today.

Around one hundred faculty members and students of the university participated in the inaugural ceremony held at the university campus, where over 4000 students are currently enrolled.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the welcome remarks by the Dr. Natalya Karchevskaya, Rector of the University. Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan made a comprehensive presentation about Pakistan covering its rich Art and cultural heritage developed over several civilizations including that of Mehergarh, Indus Valley, Harappa and Gandhara. The diversity of art and culture, contemporary art scene and tourism potential of Pakistan were also extensively covered during the event.

Besides a short video documentary on Pakistan, the inaugural ceremony also encompassed two dance performances by Tamazur Dance School on Pakistani music wearing traditional costumes and a Belarusian dance performance by the university students were part of the inaugural session.

Subsequently, the Ambassador along with the Rector of the university jointly inaugurated the Art/Photographic Exhibition at University premises displaying Pakistani paintings, primarily by famous Pakistani Artist Jimmy Engineer and touristic attractions by Hamid Hussain. The exhibition will continue for the next two weeks at the campus.

Towards the end, a reception was also held for the participants of the event, whereby select items from Pakistani national cuisine was served.