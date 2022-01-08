Pak embassy establishes help desks in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan with a view to providing all possible assistance to the Pakistani Community residing there. The Embassy has reported that all Pakistanis are safe.

The Pakistan Embassy has established “Help Desks” in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services (http://pakembkazakhstan.org/). The contact details of the Help Desks are as under:

Nursultan:

Mr. Altaf Hussain (Deputy Head of Mission, Nursultan)

Phone No. +77753712102

Almaty:

Mr. Muhammad Farooque (Trade & Investment Counsellor, Almaty)

Phone No. +77004488032

Mr. Mohsin Rashid (Consular Attaché)

Phone No. +77026572163

All Pakistanis living in Kazakhstan have been advised to restrict unnecessary movement and remain in close contact with the Embassy in case of any emergency.