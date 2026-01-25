Pak-China TCM training phase one hailed as “Historic Milestone”

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 /DNA/ – Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, has emphasized the expansion of Pakistan-China cooperation in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and broader scientific collaboration while addressing the closing ceremony of the Pakistan TCM Practitioners Training Program.

He termed the completion of the first phase of the training as a historic milestone for Pakistan-China scientific and healthcare cooperation. He congratulated Pakistani doctors on the successful completion of the six-month intensive training program conducted at the prestigious Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and Huaihua University of Medicine.

Dr. Choudhary highly appreciated the outstanding hospitality, mentorship, and academic support extended by the Chinese universities, stating that the training has laid a strong foundation for introducing age-old Chinese healing practices in Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country.

He described the initiative as a major step towards integrating TCM into Pakistan’s healthcare system. Paying special tribute to Prof. Dr. Xinmin Liu, WHO Expert and COMSTECH Coordinator for China, Dr. Choudhary called him a key ambassador of Pakistan-China cooperation in traditional medicine, neuropharmacology, and biomedical sciences, whose exceptional services have been recognized at the highest level by the President of Pakistan.

He also expressed deep gratitude to Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, for supporting the launch of the first phase of the program. Dr. Choudhary acknowledged the vital role of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) for its generous support, including assistance in establishing the Sino-Pakistan Centre.

The Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH further appreciated the support of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the Pakistan Embassy in China, and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in overcoming challenges during the program’s launch and implementation.

Highlighting future plans, Dr. Choudhary announced several major upcoming initiatives, including the second phase of training for Pakistani doctors, establishment of the Zhejiang-Pakistan Joint Laboratory at Ningbo, organization of the China-OIC Youth Summit on Human Nutrition and Traditional Medicine in April 2026 in Islamabad, establishment of the COMSTECH-China Center of Excellence for Clinical Trials, and the launch of a Space Medicine Program.

He emphasized that these initiatives reflect the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to translate their deep-rooted friendship into meaningful scientific collaboration, benefiting both countries as well as the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Choudhary, on behalf of OIC-COMSTECH and the Sino-Pakistan TCM Centre at ICCBS, thanked all partners and participants for making the program a success. He specially acknowledged Prof. Cao Liang, Prof. Raza Muhammad Raza Shah Sindh Government and others for their excellent cooperation and contributions.=DNA