Pak-China joint naval exercise Sea Guardian-2023 culminates 

DNA

KARACHI, NOV 17: Closing Ceremony of bilateral exercise Sea Guardian – 2023 between Pakistan Navy and Peoples Liberation Army (Navy) of China was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. The exercise was conducted at Karachi and North Arabian Sea, in which six Chinese Navy units including Destroyer, Frigates, Submarine, Oil tanker and Rescue ship along with a detachment of marines participated.

The Exercise included a wide range of operational manoeuvers encompassing major facets of Anti-Surface, Anti-Air, Mine Warfare and Special Operations in simulated multi threat environment to provide optimum training value. The aim of exercise was to further enhance maritime cooperation and defence relations through mutual exchange of maritime experience and interoperability between the two navies.

Concurrent to Chinese PLA (Navy) ships’ visit, Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang also visited Pakistan. Besides attending the closing ceremony, the Flag Officer called on Commander Coast, Commander Pakistan Fleet and other senior PN officials. During interaction matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

Exercise Sea Guardian – 23 proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating navies and a forum to learn from each other’s experiences. Regular conduct of bilateral naval exercise is a manifestation of mutual resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two navies. The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of officials from both the navies.