Pak-China companies join hands to develop new building materials

GUANGZHOU, OCT 13 (DNA): A Pakistani delegation led by Shahid Firoz, representative of Pakistan Arfeen Group and vice chairman of Belt and Road Development Company, recently paid a visit to the Hydro-Blok Company in Guangzhou, China, and had an in-depth discussion on deepening China-Pakistan cooperation in building material industry.

Chen Yuwei, chairman of Hydro-Blok Company, accompanied the delegation to visit the workshops and display areas of the company, showing the key technologies, Gwadar Pro reported.

“Our core product polymerized quartz board, with characters including waterproof, heat insulation, zero deformaton and environmental protection, etc, is widely used in prefabricated buildings worldwide,” introduced Chen Yuwei.

Shahid Firozn presented Arfeen’s achievements in green building and its subsidiary company Envicrete, one of the largest manufacturers of precast concrete products in Pakistan.

“Hydro-Blok Company has rich experience and expertise in new building materials.I look forward to making greater contributions to the construction industry of China and Pakistan together with them.” Shahid Firozn said, expressing his expectation of the cooperation.

Hydro-Blok Company and Arfeen reached agreements to share resources, knowledge and experience in building materials and jointly develop and produce new building materials of higher quality.=DNA

