Pak-China Business Forum held in Beijing to promote cooperation opportunities

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (DNA): A Pakistan-China Economic and Business Forum was organized here at Pakistani Embassy to help Chinese potential investment partners fully understand Pakistan’s industrial investment policies.

According to Gwadar Pro, the forum was jointly organized by Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Beijing Nordic Exhibition Co., Ltd, and Shanghai Huiguan Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Addressing the occasion, Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed Chinese entrepreneurs and businessmen on attractive policies offered by Pakistani government and an investment-friendly environment for foreign investors especially the Chinese businessmen.

He invited Chinese entrepreneurs to take advantage of these opportunities and invest in textiles, minerals, agricultural products, seafood, handicrafts, and sports products.

Ambassador Haque also apprised them that Pakistan is the sixth-largest country in the world in terms of population and is located in an ideal geostrategic position.

“It has a very strong upcoming middle class making it one of the attractive investment destinations for foreign entrepreneurs,” he added.

He informed that Pakistan has a large and competitive skilled labor force as well as improved and upgraded infrastructure including roads, highways, airports, and communications networks.

Ambassador Haque also mentioned the government’s promotional and concessional tax incentives for different investors for the establishment of businesses and factories in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said, is a very friendly country to China and its people and told the Chinese businessmen that they would find the warmth of the people of Pakistan.

“Our people will welcome you and embrace you not only for your personal visit but for your business visits also,” he added.

Ambassador Haque said that China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner and the two countries have seen a new momentum in bilateral trade after the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Phase-II.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan has been increased significantly and Pakistan’s exports to China are likely to cross the historic mark of $3 billion.

Commercial Counsellor of Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Badar uz Zaman made the introduction of Pakistan’s investment environment and investment policies.

He said that China is the largest contributor of foreign direct investment to Pakistan and Pakistan has taken many major steps to facilitate Chinese investors.

Badar uz Zaman said that special economic zones have been set up in Pakistan and many Chinese companies have already invested and set up factories there. They could start a business very quickly in the special economic zones and industrial zones.

Pakistan, he said, has appointed eight honorary investment counselors from various provinces of China and set up a Pakistan pavilion in five cities of China to promote trade between the two countries.

“Since Pakistani industries have very strong footing, we see that the trade and investment between Pakistan and China is going to increase very fast,” he added.

He asked the participants to take part and contribute to the increase of bilateral trade and investment from China to Pakistan.

Commercial Counsellor gave away awards to heads of different Chinese companies and organizations, while during the sideline meetings other potential areas of Chinese investment also came under discussion.