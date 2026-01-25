Pak-Brunei relations strengthened through friendly hockey match

RAWALPINDI, JAN 25 /DNA/ – A friendly hockey match served as a bridge for sports diplomacy in Rawalpindi. The Mari Petroleum Hockey team hosted the Brunei High Commissioner, Kamal Ahmed, at a local stadium.

The event featured a match between the Mari Petroleum team and the Rising Stars Hockey Club. The exhibition game aimed to foster goodwill and sporting ties between Pakistan and Brunei.

Following the match, the captain and coach of the Mari Petroleum team presented a commemorative souvenir to High Commissioner Kamal Ahmed. The gesture highlighted the role of sports in strengthening international relations.

Officials from both sides expressed appreciation for the event. They emphasized the importance of such exchanges in promoting camaraderie and a shared passion for sports beyond formal diplomacy.

The friendly encounter was hailed as a successful initiative. It underscored how athletic competition can build positive connections between nations and communities.