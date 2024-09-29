Pak Boards team wins match in 37th National Junior Hockey Championship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): In the ongoing 37th National Junior Hockey Championship 2024, the Pakistan Boards Hockey team secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over Sindh B in a closely contested match.

The match was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, where both teams showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship.

The Chief Guest for today’s match was the Chief Executive Officer of the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, accompanied by the Vice President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mr. Muhammad Ramzan Jamali.

The esteemed guests were warmly welcomed by the Assistant Tournament Director, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, along with the field jury and umpires.

Before the match, the Chief Guest, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, was introduced to both teams, followed by a group photograph with the players. Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah commended the teams for their enthusiasm and dedication to the sport and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The player of the match was Pakistan Boards’ Muhammad Ali, who scored the decisive goal, leading his team to victory. The goal came in the closing moments of the match, securing a memorable win for the side. Both teams played with excellent defensive and attacking strategies, but Pakistan Boards ultimately prevailed.

After the match, the Vice President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mr. Muhammad Ramzan Jamali, also interacted with the players and praised their performance.

This victory strengthens Pakistan Boards Hockey Team’s position in the championship, and their upcoming matches are sure to be highly anticipated.