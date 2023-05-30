Pak-Belarus agree to beneficial partnership

Visas relaxation for holders of diplomatic, official passports

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan and Belarus have aspired to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of both the countries.

Addressing a joint press conference along with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we are mutually agreed to undertake practical measures in transforming the profound goodwill shared between our governments and people into a tangible cooperation across various domains.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said the long term goals for Pakistan-Belarus partnership include strengthening economic ties, expanding trade and commerce, fostering scientific collaboration, enhancing defence cooperation, promoting cultural exchanging and deepening people to people contacts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said one key outcome of this visit is the signing of an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Belarus on the abolition of visas for the holders of diplomatic and official passports. He said this landmark agreement will facilitate travel and exchanges between our countries. He further said that an agreement was also signed between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic studies.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister was of the view that such agreements facilitate exchanges and research and lay the foundation of stronger academic cooperation between the two nations. He said Pakistan is committed to maintaining high level engagements and visits with Belarus to further strengthen our bilateral relations and building trade as economic ties remains a priority area for us.

He recalled that the two countries recently held sixth ministerial commission, which explored cooperation in a number of areas, particularly industrial production and agricultural equipment and science. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the two countries continue to build on these discussions to add more substance to their relations.

He said in 2024, both Pakistan and Belarus will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and to commemorate this momentous occasion we will collaborate on the development of the comprehensive plan of actions. He said these planned events will be held in both Pakistan and Belarus, offering an opportunity to celebrate the bond between our two nations, while fostering relations in diverse spheres.