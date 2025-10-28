Pak-Bangladesh vow Strengthen Bilateral Defence Collaboration

By: Malik Faisal Munir

Pakistan and Bangladesh are two nations bound by shared faith, culture, and history. Emerging from the same ideological roots, both countries have realized over time that lasting peace, prosperity, and regional stability depend upon mutual respect, constructive engagement, and especially strong defence and security cooperation.

Recently, a significant development has taken place between the two countries. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza undertook an official visit to Bangladesh, where he met with H.E. Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh. During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation. The Chairman JCSC reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect. Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties based on sovereignty, equality, and mutual respect. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) also visited the School of Infantry and Tactics in Sylhet, where he addressed faculty members and students, highlighting the importance of modern military training and joint learning. The Bangladeshi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices and achievements in the global fight against terrorism.

Both sides expressed their resolve to expand military collaboration, enhance joint exercises, and promote counter-terrorism cooperation and technological exchanges. This renewed engagement holds particular importance in the evolving strategic environment of South Asia, where both nations occupy key geopolitical positions Pakistan at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, and Bangladesh at the gateway to the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. Together, they can serve as a bridge for regional peace and economic connectivity.

Pakistan has consistently emphasized that South Asia’s prosperity lies not in confrontation but in cooperation and shared development. The strengthening of defence ties with Bangladesh reflects this broader vision of peace, mutual understanding, and respect for each country’s sovereignty.

As Pakistan continues to bolster its regional partnerships, Bangladesh is equally focused on diversifying its strategic relationships. The renewed defence cooperation between the two countries reflects an evolving alignment that could contribute to greater regional stability and collective security. Both sides agreed that sustained dialogue and regular exchanges would further reinforce the partnership, opening new avenues for joint defence development, training initiatives, and enhanced interoperability between the two-armed forces.

The strengthening of Pakistan-Bangladesh defence ties signifies a maturing partnership rooted in mutual trust and respect. With increased cooperation across military, naval, and air domains, the collaboration not only enhances bilateral relations but also contributes to a more stable and interconnected South Asian security landscape

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s visit is not just a military engagement but also a symbol of diplomatic reconciliation. His gesture of laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (Eternal Flame) monument in Dhaka symbolizes remembrance, respect, and a new beginning turning a page toward a more cooperative and forward-looking relationship.

As the world enters a new era of geopolitical realignments, it is vital for both Pakistan and Bangladesh to move beyond historical differences and work toward a shared future. Collaborative ventures in defence industries, cyber security, naval operations, and counterterrorism could significantly benefit both sides.

In essence, this visit marks a new chapter in Pakistan–Bangladesh relations, one rooted in friendship, mutual trust, and shared aspirations for peace and progress. If this momentum continues, both nations can emerge not only as guarantors of regional security but also as role models of Muslim unity and strategic cooperation in the modern world.