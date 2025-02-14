Friday, February 14, 2025
Pak-Bangladesh Ties: Ambassador Siddiqui meets press delegation from Dhaka

February 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, FEB 14: /DNA/ – Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, received a media delegation from Bangladesh, today. Appreciating the positive momentum in the bilateral relations, the Additional Foreign Secretary underscored the key role of media in enhancing mutual understanding between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

