Pak-Bangladesh Ties: Ambassador Siddiqui meets press delegation from Dhaka
ISLAMABAD, FEB 14: /DNA/ – Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, received a media delegation from Bangladesh, today. Appreciating the positive momentum in the bilateral relations, the Additional Foreign Secretary underscored the key role of media in enhancing mutual understanding between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
