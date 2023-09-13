Pak-Australia long-term relationship is based on strong foundations: Maryam
LAHORE, Sep 13 (DNA): High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil
Hawkins called on PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind on
Wednesday.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on
the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that positive, constructive and close
friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia are welcome.
She said that the government and people of Australia have sincerely
supported Pakistan during natural disasters and every difficulty.
“Pakistanis living in Australia are playing an important role in
strengthening the friendship between the two countries. The long-term
relationship between Pakistan and Australia is built on strong
foundations,” she added.
She said that Pakistan wants to further enhance relations with Australia
in various fields, including trade, investment and education.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Australian government for providing
facilities to Pakistani students studying in Australia.
The Australian high commissioner thanked Maryam Nawaz and expressed best
wishes to the party leadership.
