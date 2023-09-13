Pak-Australia long-term relationship is based on strong foundations: Maryam

LAHORE, Sep 13 (DNA): High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil

Hawkins called on PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind on

Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on

the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that positive, constructive and close

friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia are welcome.

She said that the government and people of Australia have sincerely

supported Pakistan during natural disasters and every difficulty.

“Pakistanis living in Australia are playing an important role in

strengthening the friendship between the two countries. The long-term

relationship between Pakistan and Australia is built on strong

foundations,” she added.

She said that Pakistan wants to further enhance relations with Australia

in various fields, including trade, investment and education.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Australian government for providing

facilities to Pakistani students studying in Australia.

The Australian high commissioner thanked Maryam Nawaz and expressed best

wishes to the party leadership.