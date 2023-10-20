Pak-Australia forge closer ties in labour mobility and cooperation Initiatives
ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (DNA): In a significant step towards enhancing labour
mobility between Pakistan and Australia, Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development,
Jawad Sohrab Malik Friday held discussions with Australian High
Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins.
The meeting was aimed at fostering cooperation and exploring new avenues
to enhance labour mobility between the two countries, said a press
release issued here.
The SAPM informed about the ample pool of skilled Pakistani
professionals and workers ready to bolster the Australian labour market,
highlighting the potential for addressing labour shortages through
cooperation in various sectors.
The central discussion revolved around the vital need for secure labour
mobility channels to reduce irregular migration from Pakistan to
Australia. Both the sides stressed the importance of providing safe
avenues to job seekers abroad.
The SAPM asked for further information on in-demand trades,
accreditation, and language proficiency requirements for Australian
working and skilled visas, aiming to simplify the process for Pakistani
job seekers in Australia.
Additionally, the discussion explored the possibility of setting up
centers of excellence within the Technical and Vocational Education and
Training (TVET) sectors of both nations.
Malik stated that the centers would prepare Pakistani workers to meet
Australian labour market standards.
Furthermore, the SAPM highlighted the prospect of establishing a
Migration and Mobility Partnership between Pakistan and Australia,
fostering comprehensive cooperation in labour mobility.
He also expressed a keen interest in being included in the Pacific
Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme, which aimed to address labour
shortages in rural and regional Australia, particularly in the
agricultural sector.
“Inclusion in the PALM Scheme will create opportunities for Pakistani
workers to contribute to Australia’s labour needs, further strengthening
the bonds between the two nations”, said Malik.
They discussed the potential for linking job portals between the two
countries, making it more convenient for employers and job seekers to
connect.
The meeting was also attended my Managing Director Overseas Employment
Corporation (OEC). DNA
