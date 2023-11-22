Pak army two soldiers embraced Shahadat

Rawalpindi, NOV 22 /DNA/ – An improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of security forces in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District.



Resultantly, two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (age: 33 years, resident of: District Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (age: 30 years, resident of: District Kurram), embraced Shahadat.



Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.